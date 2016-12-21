Suspect Denies Involvement In Theft Of OK Fire Trucks
Suspect Denies Involvement In Theft Of OK Fire Trucks - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Derrick Taylor is being questioned, and Cherokee County deputies called him a suspect, even though he told us he had nothing to do with the thefts. Security camera footage shows two men breaking into Leach's station.
