Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tulsa Non-Profit
There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 23 hrs ago, titled Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tulsa Non-Profit. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tulsa Non-Profit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Video shows the thief walking out of Manna House in broad daylight with boxes of their stuff and a brand new computer under his arm. In the video, you can see the thief waiting around in the parking lot Monday morning, sitting in his white Lexus.
#1 Yesterday
It is most likely his car and he most likely lives in a gated community and goes to a private school. No one wears a sweater like that in Oklahoma unless they are sure their friends are paid for.
I'd ask the girls or even the board member that donated it.
