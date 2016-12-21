Strangers Bring Merry Christmas To Family Of Murdered Tulsa Woman

Strangers Bring Merry Christmas To Family Of Murdered Tulsa Woma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com When Angie Floyd was murdered earlier this month she left behind twin, 9-year-old daughters and a 10-year-old son. The family was overwhelmed and there wasn't any money for Christmas, but some Good Samaritans stepped in to change that.

