Russian Ambassador To Turkey Andrei K...

Russian Ambassador To Turkey Andrei Karlov Shot Dead In Ankara

Monday Dec 19

Russian Ambassador To Turkey Andrei Karlov Shot Dead In Ankara - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaks a gallery in Ankara Monday Dec. 19, 2016, moments before he was shot dead by a gunman, who is seen at rear on the left. AP PHOTO/BURHAN OZBILICI Russia's ambassador to Turkey was shot by an attacker shouting about Syria's civil war in the capital of Ankara on Monday, according to witnesses and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

