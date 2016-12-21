Ribbon Cutting Scheduled For Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort Hotel
There is a special ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort's new hotel and conference center. While the ceremony is Wednesday, guests will have to wait until Sunday, New Year's Day to stay in a room at the new 27-story hotel.
