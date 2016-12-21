Reports: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Angeles
Reports: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Ang - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, according to multiple reports. The veteran "Star Wars" actress reportedly went into cardiac arrest on her flight while other people on board administered CPR, according to TMZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the loop...
|19 hr
|Gay cabolero
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Satans first mate
|87
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Thu
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Dec 22
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC