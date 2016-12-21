Pride Of Broken Arrow Leaves For Rose Parade
The Pride of Broken Arrow band is leaving Thursday morning, December 29, for Los Angeles - to play in the Rose Parade. It takes two charter flights to get everyone there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|12 hr
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|22 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC