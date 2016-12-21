Police Hunt Suspect In Tulsa Hit And Run
A man is in the hospital, and police are looking for a driver they say hit him and drove off near Interstate 44 and South Yale. Sergeant Aaron Tallman tell us the 46 year old who was rushed to the hospital is stable and -while he's in not in good shape after being hit by a car, the sergeant says he's better off than they thought considering his injuries.
