Police Hunt Suspect In Tulsa Hit And Run

Police Hunt Suspect In Tulsa Hit And Run

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A man is in the hospital, and police are looking for a driver they say hit him and drove off near Interstate 44 and South Yale. Sergeant Aaron Tallman tell us the 46 year old who was rushed to the hospital is stable and -while he's in not in good shape after being hit by a car, the sergeant says he's better off than they thought considering his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) 10 hr Gina Reyes 7
church of satan 11 hr Eternal truth 92
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Mon Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Mon Gay cabolero 4
News Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ... Sun Shaggy Dog 6
Will the real white boys please stand up? Sun Alvin Boss 4
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) Sun Alvin Boss 53
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,741

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC