Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of...

Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland Community

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Two employees were hurt and are recovering in the hospital but were able to speak to the fire marshal as part of the investigation. For Mike Mills, who started ICES Corporation in his garage in 1994 before growing into the 60,000 square foot facility nearly 17 years ago, the loss has been especially hard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... 2 hr Gropalicious 1
church of satan 13 hr Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Tue Gina Reyes 7
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Mon Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Dec 26 Gay cabolero 4
News Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ... Dec 25 Shaggy Dog 6
Will the real white boys please stand up? Dec 25 Alvin Boss 4
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC