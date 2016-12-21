Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland Community
Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Two employees were hurt and are recovering in the hospital but were able to speak to the fire marshal as part of the investigation. For Mike Mills, who started ICES Corporation in his garage in 1994 before growing into the 60,000 square foot facility nearly 17 years ago, the loss has been especially hard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|2 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|13 hr
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Dec 25
|Alvin Boss
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC