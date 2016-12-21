Owasso Woman Seeking Answers After Hu...

Owasso Woman Seeking Answers After Husband's Death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tiffany Warren said her husband, Bill, was killed while working at Tulsa Asphalt on December 9th. She was told he was crushed by a piece of asphalt the size of a car and she wants to know if that's true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) 1 hr Rocmonkey 52
pain meds 7 hr HoneyMonster_P 2
News Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08) 10 hr HoneyMonster_P 92
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Wed Fat Debbie 6
News Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu... Wed mannafromwhere 1
anyone want roxys Wed HoneyMonster_P 4
Will the real white boys please stand up? Wed HoneyMonster_P 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC