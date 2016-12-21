Oklahoma Settles Harassment Complaint Against Lawmaker
Attorneys for the Oklahoma House of Representatives say the settlement of a sexual harassment complaint against a Republican lawmaker was made without his knowledge. Attorney Courtney Warmington issued a statement on Friday indicating Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa wasn't aware of settlement negotiations over the complaint by his former legislative assistant.
