Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentences in deaths of 2
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life sentences of a 48-year-old man convicted in the stabbing deaths of two women in Tulsa. Hilliard Andrew "Hilly" Fulgham was convicted by a Tulsa County jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Linda Wright and 60-year-old Dorothy Lindley.
