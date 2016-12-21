OK Democrats Call For Investigation Amid Harassment Allegations
Oklahoma House of Representatives Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of Sexual harassment against Rep. Dan Kirby and settlement payments made by the state, Friday morning. However, they stopped short of recommending a punishment for Kirby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the loop...
|56 min
|HoneyMonster_P
|3
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Stanleyeeeeeeeeee...
|7
|Jamie young gave me herpes
|7 hr
|Martinez
|1
|church of satan
|Sat
|Satans first mate
|87
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Dec 23
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Dec 22
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Dec 22
|Rocmonkey
|52
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC