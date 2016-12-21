Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chance To Showcase 'Tulsa Sound'
Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chance To Showcase 'Tu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com "If you experience it first hand, you're sold on it. It's something that's undeniable," said Horton Records founder, Brian Horton.
