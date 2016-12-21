News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CST
Oklahoma liquor retailers are challenging sweeping voter-approved guidelines that expand wine and strong beer sales to grocery and convenience stores. But they remain puzzled about how their businesses will fit into the new regulatory landscape if their legal challenge is unsuccessful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the loop...
|20 hr
|Gay cabolero
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Satans first mate
|87
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Thu
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Dec 22
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC