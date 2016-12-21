ME: Child Neglect Suspect Found Dead In Tulsa Jail Committed Suicide
She was arrested in September, accused of child neglect by Munchausen By Proxy, which means she was trying to make her daughter sick with medication to gain attention for herself. An incident report said a detention officer and a nurse went to Lewis' cell at 11:31 a.m. on October 5, 2016 to give her medication and found Lewis hanging from a sprinkler pipe by a sheet in her cell.
