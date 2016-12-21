Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa A...

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa Assault, Harassment

A man was arrested in connection to an apparent hate crime earlier this year. Joshua Clayton Price is in the Tulsa Jail on complaints of malicious intimidation or harassment and malicious injury to property.

