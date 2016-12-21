Man Accused Of Setting Tulsa Apartmen...

Man Accused Of Setting Tulsa Apartment Building On Fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Just before 2:45 a.m. police said a 911 caller at the Adison Apartments in the 10100 block of East Admiral said a man had been inside her apartment and had pointed a gun at her. The caller also stated the man threatened to set her apartment on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Fri U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Fri Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Thu Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... Dec 29 Chip Bay 1
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... Dec 28 Gropalicious 1
church of satan Dec 28 Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Dec 27 Gina Reyes 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC