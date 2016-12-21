Man Accused Of Setting Tulsa Apartment Building On Fire
Just before 2:45 a.m. police said a 911 caller at the Adison Apartments in the 10100 block of East Admiral said a man had been inside her apartment and had pointed a gun at her. The caller also stated the man threatened to set her apartment on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Deb
|8
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|Thu
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|Dec 29
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|Dec 28
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Dec 28
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Gina Reyes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC