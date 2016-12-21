Juvenile Killed After Being Struck By...

Juvenile Killed After Being Struck By Several Cars On Tulsa Highway

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 13 hrs ago, titled Juvenile Killed After Being Struck By Several Cars On Tulsa Highway. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

The lanes of Interstate 244 and Highway 75 going into downtown Tulsa from the Arkansas River are open after several cars hit a juvenile trying to cross the interstate. The fatal crash happened near the Red Fork Split, where I-244 and Highway 75 merge together on the west side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
pavement

Phoenix, AZ

#1 9 hrs ago
There is going to come a time when Oklahomans realize the importance of teaching their children the streets are for motor vehicles and not for playing. Getting a mommy gang assembled every time someone doesn't do as they please in the neighborhoods is NOT paying off.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... 4 hr Chip Bay 1
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... 14 hr Gropalicious 1
church of satan Wed Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Tue Gina Reyes 7
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Mon Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Dec 26 Gay cabolero 4
News Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ... Dec 25 Shaggy Dog 6
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC