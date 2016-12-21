Juvenile Killed After Being Struck By Several Cars On Tulsa Highway
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 13 hrs ago, titled Juvenile Killed After Being Struck By Several Cars On Tulsa Highway. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
The lanes of Interstate 244 and Highway 75 going into downtown Tulsa from the Arkansas River are open after several cars hit a juvenile trying to cross the interstate. The fatal crash happened near the Red Fork Split, where I-244 and Highway 75 merge together on the west side.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
There is going to come a time when Oklahomans realize the importance of teaching their children the streets are for motor vehicles and not for playing. Getting a mommy gang assembled every time someone doesn't do as they please in the neighborhoods is NOT paying off.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|4 hr
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|14 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC