Judge Sets January 9th Trial For Tulsa Man Charged With Killing Pregnant Girlfriend
A 27-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend a month before she would give birth is set to stand trial right after the holidays. More than four years after the double homicide, attorneys on both sides say they're ready for a jury to hear the details of the case when the trial begins January 9th, 2017.
