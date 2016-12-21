Grandparents File Lawsuit Against DHS In Death Of Tulsa Boy
Grandparents File Lawsuit Against DHS In Death Of Tulsa Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police said the little boy died after he was kicked in the face by his mother's boyfriend, Branden Taylor. The grandparents of a 2-year-old Tulsa boy filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma's DHS and Family and Youth Intervention Services.
