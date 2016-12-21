George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charities
George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Kaiser Foundation is also the largest donor to Family and Children Services, which can help more than 7,000 families with the nearly half-million dollar donation. Eileen Bradshaw, the director of the Food Bank, said support from the Kaiser Foundation helps them stock up on food and build support from everyday donors.
