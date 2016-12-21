George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charities

George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Kaiser Foundation is also the largest donor to Family and Children Services, which can help more than 7,000 families with the nearly half-million dollar donation. Eileen Bradshaw, the director of the Food Bank, said support from the Kaiser Foundation helps them stock up on food and build support from everyday donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.