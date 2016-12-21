Escaped Oklahoma Prison Inmate Sought
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a 45-year-old Tulsa man who has escaped from a correctional center in Oklahoma City. James King was not accounted for during a inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center on December 24th.
