Driver Sought After Tulsa To Collinsville High Speed Chase
Police are looking for a driver who sped off reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour during a chase from Tulsa to near Collinsville early Friday. A Tulsa Police officer was checking on a suspicious car on 19th Street just after midnight, when the driver of the Cadillac drove off.
