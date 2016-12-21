Driver Killed In Crash During Police Chase From Sperry To Tulsa
Police say a woman is dead and her passenger in critical condition following a police pursuit from Sperry to Tulsa late Tuesday. Officers said the chase began in Sperry at about 11:30 p.m. when Sperry Police tried to stop a Acura sedan which had been reported stolen at the Tulsa Osage Casino.
