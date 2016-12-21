Dozens Brave The Cold In Tulsa To Buy A Classic Gaming Console
News On 6 found dozens of people waiting in the cold at one Tulsa Best Buy store in hopes of getting a classic gaming console. Best Buy says it will have limited quantities of the Nintendo Gaming System Classic Edition available on a first-come basis when their stores open at 8 a.m. That limited supply was enough for people to stand outside the Best Buy store at 71st and Highway 169 Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|7 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC