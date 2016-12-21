Dozens Brave The Cold In Tulsa To Buy A Classic Gaming Console

News On 6 found dozens of people waiting in the cold at one Tulsa Best Buy store in hopes of getting a classic gaming console. Best Buy says it will have limited quantities of the Nintendo Gaming System Classic Edition available on a first-come basis when their stores open at 8 a.m. That limited supply was enough for people to stand outside the Best Buy store at 71st and Highway 169 Tuesday.

