Deputy, Bystander Help Save Victims In Creek County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com One car rolled over and the other one was on fire; victims, including children, were pulled out by complete strangers. Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Brandan Welsh was on his way to another call when he came across the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.