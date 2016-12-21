Court Affirms Life Sentences In Stabbing Deaths Of Two Tulsa Women

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life sentences of a 48-year-old man convicted in the stabbing deaths of two Tulsa women. Hilliard Fulgham, 38, was convicted by a Tulsa County jury in 2015 on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Linda Wright and 60-year-old Dorothy Lindley.

