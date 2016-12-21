Cool Down Underway Across Eastern Oklahoma
We're moving into the New Year's Holiday with a few weak disturbances moving in our direction along with two fronts. The next front will move across the area Saturday bringing some cooler air for Sunday but the more significant front will arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning bringing another arctic intrusion into the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|9 hr
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|19 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC