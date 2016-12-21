Congress Passes Act Pushing For Better Treatment Of Eating Disorders
For the first time in history, Congress passed legislation that would make access to health care easier for those suffering from eating disorders. The Laureate Clinic at St. Francis is one of the top programs in the country for treating eating disorders, and, one of the oldest.
