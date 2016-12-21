City Officials Say Tulsa Road Projects Show 'Progress As Promised'
Road improvement projects around Tulsa are showing "progress as promised" according to city representatives. About 80 percent of the projects started under the "Fix our Streets" program are finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|7 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC