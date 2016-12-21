City Of Tulsa Employees Accused Of Embezzling From City
According to court records, investigators say Ronnie Smith is accused of embezzling more than $135,000 after he used a City of Tulsa credit card to buy items for himself over a four-year period. A warrant has also been issued for Douglas Reinholtz.
