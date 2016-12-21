Cedric Poore's Tulsa Quadruple Murder Trial Set To Resume
Poore is charged with killing four women at a Tulsa apartment complex in January 2013. The trial has been in recess since December 16th after the jury traveled to the scene of the crime at the Savanna Landing apartments, formerly known as Fairmount Terrace apartments.
