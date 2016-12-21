Carrie Fisher's Tulsa Fans Remember T...

Carrie Fisher's Tulsa Fans Remember The Late Star Wars Actress

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Several of the participants talked about what Fisher meant to them. Carrie Fisher played Princess Leia in several of the Star Wars movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 18 hr U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 21 hr Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Thu Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... Thu Chip Bay 1
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... Wed Gropalicious 1
church of satan Dec 28 Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Dec 27 Gina Reyes 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC