Beggs Man, Musician Dies After Crash With Suspected DUI Driver
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a man injured in a crash with a suspected DUI driver has died. John Holata of Beggs passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, according to OHP Trooper Dwight Durant.
