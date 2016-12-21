Amid statewide teacher shortage, Tuls...

Amid statewide teacher shortage, Tulsa district tries growing own talent

Apprentice teacher Darron Baker works with students during a math class at Burroughs Elementary School in Tulsa on Wednesday. Tulsa Public Schools is using the "apprentice" title for many of the district's emergency certified teachers. Instead of working as substitutes for $65 per day, TPS offered its first-ever teacher apprentices a one-semester contract and a first-year salary of $25,000 with benefits.

