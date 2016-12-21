Amid statewide teacher shortage, Tulsa district tries growing own talent
Apprentice teacher Darron Baker works with students during a math class at Burroughs Elementary School in Tulsa on Wednesday. Tulsa Public Schools is using the "apprentice" title for many of the district's emergency certified teachers.a MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World - Read the rest of this story on www.tulsaworld.com Instead of working as substitutes for $65 per day, TPS offered its first-ever teacher apprentices a one-semester contract and a first-year salary of $25,000 with benefits.
