AAA: Oklahoma average gas prices rise to $2.09 per gallon

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Oklahoma is up by eight cents to $2.09 per gallon this week. AAA Oklahoma reported Tuesday that the price is at a four-month high, but spokesman Chuck Mai said the price is expected to drop sharply after the first of the year brings an end to holiday travel .

