AAA: Oklahoma average gas prices rise to $2.09 per gallon
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Oklahoma is up by eight cents to $2.09 per gallon this week. AAA Oklahoma reported Tuesday that the price is at a four-month high, but spokesman Chuck Mai said the price is expected to drop sharply after the first of the year brings an end to holiday travel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Gina Reyes
|7
|church of satan
|3 hr
|Eternal truth
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Mon
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Sun
|Shaggy Dog
|6
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|53
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC