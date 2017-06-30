When Does It Get Dark? When Do The Fireworks Start?
Photographers feast on early morning and early evening illumination. Summer brings us more hours of daylight and consequently more shooting time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC