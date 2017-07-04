What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires burning in Arizona
What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires burning in Arizona What you need to know about the 21 wildland fires now burning in Arizona Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ujztC5 Fire season is at its peak, with 21 wildland fires currently active across the state. Almost 190,000 acres of land has burned from these fires alone, according to recent updates from federal and state authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Jul 1
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC