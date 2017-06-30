Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. BURRO FIRE: 25,355 acres, 19 percent contained? Burro Fire information officers are reporting the fire is now 19 percent contained, and has burned 25,355 acres, as of Thursday night, July 6. >> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5? According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Commander for the Rincon District, Redington Road will reopen as soon as the fire allows it.
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou...
|Jul 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Jul 5
|Slydawg
|271
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Jul 1
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
