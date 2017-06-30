Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know...

Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. BURRO FIRE: 25,355 acres, 19 percent contained? Burro Fire information officers are reporting the fire is now 19 percent contained, and has burned 25,355 acres, as of Thursday night, July 6. >> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5? According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department Commander for the Rincon District, Redington Road will reopen as soon as the fire allows it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou... Jul 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Jul 5 Slydawg 271
U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08) Jul 1 robert_1989 2
Best area to move to in Tuscon. Jun 29 Uncle Hank 8
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Jun 26 Molly 15
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at July 07 at 9:30AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC