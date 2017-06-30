Spokesman: Man arrested for making th...

Spokesman: Man arrested for making threat at senator's Tucson office

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson. Jason Samuels, Communications Director for Sen. Flake, said the incident happened Thursday morning, July 6. Samuels said the man, a protester, threatened a staff member at the office and said the following: "You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem? They are going to get better aim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou... Wed Paul P Tretiakoff 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Wed Slydawg 271
U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08) Jul 1 robert_1989 2
Best area to move to in Tuscon. Jun 29 Uncle Hank 8
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Jun 26 Molly 15
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at July 06 at 2:09PM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC