Spokesman: Man arrested for making threat at senator's Tucson office

TUCSON, AZ - A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's office in Tucson. Jason Samuels, Communications Director for Sen. Flake, said the incident happened Thursday morning, July 6. Samuels said the man, a protester, threatened a staff member at the office and said the following: "You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem? They are going to get better aim.

Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.