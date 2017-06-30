Reid Park Zoo initiatives hoping for ...

Reid Park Zoo initiatives hoping for spot on November ballot

TUCSON, AZ - The "Future of Your Zoo Campaign" turned in nearly 20,000 signatures to the Tucson City Clerk's office on Wednesday morning, July 5, hoping enough are valid to qualify for a spot on the November ballot. The initiative would create a 1/10 of one percent sales tax if approved.

