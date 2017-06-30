Range of tactics being used against wildfire near Tucson
Firefighters are using a range of tactics as they battle a wildfire burning in mountains and nearby foothills overlooking Tucson. An update released Wednesday by the team managing the fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains says crews have used burnout operations to deprive the fire of fuel so it can't expand southward.
