Music News Watch the first trailer for Morrissey biopic a England Is Minea
The film is due to premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival this weekend before arriving in cinemas on August 4. Originally called Steven , the movie stars Jack Lowden as Morrissey and Jessica Brown Findlay as his best friend, Linder Sterling. England Is Mine will largely explore the frontman's youth and his "triumph over an alienated childhood to become the cult star he is today".
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
