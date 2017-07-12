Metro Week
This week's show features interviews with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and U.S. Rep. RaAol Grijalva . We'll talk about what they think of the ongoing health care policy debate, their legislative priorities right now, and how they see their role in Congress.
