Laughing Stock: Beat the Weather Drama With Comedy

We heart this cool flick. The Fox Tucson Theater offers comfy seats, central air and air-conditioning for the brain with the zephyr-light, Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire vehicle, Funny Face, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 7. Among the most enduring relics of Hollywood's golden age of romantic comedies, this technicolor gem features haut style in an uber-cool Parisian fashion environment.

