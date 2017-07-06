Laughing Stock: Beat the Weather Dram...

Laughing Stock: Beat the Weather Drama With Comedy

Tucson Weekly

We heart this cool flick. The Fox Tucson Theater offers comfy seats, central air and air-conditioning for the brain with the zephyr-light, Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire vehicle, Funny Face, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 7. Among the most enduring relics of Hollywood's golden age of romantic comedies, this technicolor gem features haut style in an uber-cool Parisian fashion environment.

