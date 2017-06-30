KFC launches newest sandwich into stratosphere
Kentucky Fried Chicken launched its new Spicy Zinger Chicken Sandwich into the sky on Thursday, June 29 in Page, AZ. KFC and World View Enterprises, a Tucson-based company, teamed up on the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Sat
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC