Fire forces evacuation of community o...

Fire forces evacuation of community on mountain near Tucson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Summerhaven on Mount Lemon in the Santa Catalina Mountains is being evacuated Monday, but it's not immediately known how many people affected. Many homes and cabins on the mountain are summertime retreats where Tucson-area residents go to escape the desert heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08) Sat robert_1989 2
Best area to move to in Tuscon. Jun 29 Uncle Hank 8
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Jun 26 Molly 15
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC