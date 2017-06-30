Fire forces evacuation of community on mountain near Tucson
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Summerhaven on Mount Lemon in the Santa Catalina Mountains is being evacuated Monday, but it's not immediately known how many people affected. Many homes and cabins on the mountain are summertime retreats where Tucson-area residents go to escape the desert heat.
