Eric Holthaus joins Grist as contributing climate writer
We're stratospherically excited to announce that scientist-turned-journalist Eric Holthaus , whom Rolling Stone has called "the Rebel Nerd of Meteorology," has joined Grist as a contributing writer to bolster our coverage of climate science, policy, and solutions. With his scientific background, highly accessible writing style, and hugely engaged social media following, Eric is a perfect fit for our irreverent, award-winning publication at a time when an antidote to alternative facts and the forces of doom, denial, and delay are needed more than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou...
|23 hr
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Slydawg
|271
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Jul 1
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC