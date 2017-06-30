Eric Holthaus joins Grist as contributing climate writer

We're stratospherically excited to announce that scientist-turned-journalist Eric Holthaus , whom Rolling Stone has called "the Rebel Nerd of Meteorology," has joined Grist as a contributing writer to bolster our coverage of climate science, policy, and solutions. With his scientific background, highly accessible writing style, and hugely engaged social media following, Eric is a perfect fit for our irreverent, award-winning publication at a time when an antidote to alternative facts and the forces of doom, denial, and delay are needed more than ever.

